VIDEO: RNLI volunteers help injured man on Isle of May

Volunteers from Anstruther RNLI launched on Saturday evening to help a man with a suspected broken ankle on the Isle of May.

The alarm was raised shortly after 6pm and the stations all-weather lifeboat Kingdom of Fife departed Anstruther for the island.

The incident happened on Saturday. Picture: RNLI.

Due to the location of the casualty on the island, the volunteer crew had to trek three quarters of a mile from the harbour to reach him.

On arrival, pain relief was administered and his injury was assessed and stabilised.

The casualty was transferred back to Anstruther and into the care of the ambulance service.

Video by RNLI.