Video: Spectacular drone's view of the Links Market

The annual Links Market in Kirkcaldy is always a crowd-pleaser, but we'll bet you've never seen it like this before. This drone footage, shot by Ryan Small, shows 2018's event in full swing. The drone footage shows the length of the market. And with 2019's market about to kick off, we can't wait to see what rides are on offer this year.