VIDEO: Thieves smash way into Fife shop

This is the moment a gang of thieves smashed their way into a Fife shop and escaped with cash and stock.

The gang were caught on CCTV as they broke into Hallmark in Glenrothes in the early hours of this morning.

Gang smash their way into shop

They caused thousands of pounds worth of damage and ran off with around £100 from the till's float and a number of stock items, including Yankee Candles, soft toys, and an air machine for balloons.

The store, on Newark Road South, is a family-owned business, and Debbie Devine said that they were left shocked by the robbery.

She said: "Today's just like a nightmare.

"When we came in this morning Jo, who's got Fennes Jewellery a few doors down was waiting for us as she'd spotted that our door wasn't sitting right.

"We didn't come in the shop, we just looked, and I could see straight away what stock had been stolen.

"A fair amount of Yankee Candles, soft toys, my balloon air machine which is no use to anyone unless they're in our industry.

"The damage they've done, we're going to have to get new doors, so we're looking at £1500, plus there'll be VAT, and the fitter.

"They've kicked in out kitchen door so it all has to be replaced.

"It's the damage, it's the loss of earnings, it's everything.

"It's my mum's business, she didn't come in today she's so upset.

"The landlord was just in and he says in 20 years this has never happened.

"They got away with the float which is £100. Thankfully they didn't get much month, just stock and the damage that they've done.

"We probably can't replace the stock as it's too close to Christmas now.

"Yankee Candles is one that retailers always have trouble with people stealing.

"It's because they can sell it very easily. It goes for anywhere between £20-£20, but they can easily sell it for £10.

"But look at the damage they've left for us.

"We only officially opened in September, the customers here are absolutely delighted with the shop.

"Every customer that's come in today has been absolutely livid, and they're very sympathetic to what's happened to us.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We were called at 9am this morning.

"We can confirm that we're investigating a break-in at business premises on Newark Road South, Glenrothes.

"The incident happened sometime overnight between Monday 10 and Tuesday 11 December.

"Inquiries are ongoing."