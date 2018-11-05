Violent sex attacker Stuart Edwards is jailed

A 41-year-old man who subjected two woman to violent assaults, threatening behaviour and a sexual assault has been jailed.

Stuart Edwards was sentenced to three years and 11 months in prison at Glasgow High Court for a number the offences, which took place between 2014 and 2017 in the Glenrothes, Leslie, and Kirkcaldy areas.

He was found guilty of assault, sexual assault and threatening behaviour at Edinburgh High Court on October 8, 2018.

The victims had contacted the police at the beginning of 2017 and Edwards was subsequently arrested and charged.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick from Glenrothes CID said: “Stuart Edwards is a violent individual who exercised extreme control over the victims, carrying out systematic abuse over a number of years, leaving them traumatised by his behaviour.

“I hope the sentence imposed helps the victims, whose bravery in coming forward must be commended. I also hope that is provides them with some comfort and allows them to move forward with their lives.

“I would like to reassure the public that we take all reports of sexual assault seriously. We are committed to supporting victims and investigating those responsible and bringing them to justice.

“We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of this type of crime to come forward. If you wish to report a violent or sexual crime then you can do so by contacting Police Scotland on 101 or contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

