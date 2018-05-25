VisitScotland ‘Ambassadog’ enjoys Fife visit

Who knew one of our leading tourism chiefs was a dog? Wella apparently he is, and he’s also a big fan of Fife, we’re told.

Scotland’s ‘top dog’ has enjoyed a weekend of walkies during a pawsome break in Fife.

George the Golden Retriever, and his owners, sisters Victoria and Emma Rae from Glasgow, were invited to sample the delights of the Kingdom by Fife Council.

With miles of stunning beaches on the Fife Coastal Path, a vast array of eateries and fascinating attractions in the forms of castles, palaces and abbeys, the region is perfect for pets as well as their owners.

As part of the trip organised by Fife Council, George and his owners stayed at Catchpenny Safari Lodges Elie and were given the chance to explore the region’s famous shores, taking in the sites of Lady’s Tower and Elie Ness Lighthouse.

The group then enjoyed a spot of lunch with the ‘Hairy Bakers’, better known as Jackadoodles, Mungo and Tilly Trotter and their owner Christopher. The Fife Ambassador, chef and food writer demonstrated one of his delicious recipes for dogs to enjoy from the cookbook The Hairy Bakers, and also cooked up a tasty lunch for Victoria and Emma.

Other locations visited included The Ship Inn for dinner and a pit stop at the Cheesy Toast Shack at Kingsbarns.

The group completed their weekend with a visit to Cambo Estate. Situated in Kingsbarns, the Victorian country house, built in 1881, lies at the heart of a 1200 acre country estate, and is home to a network of woodland walks, one of the finest walled gardens in Scotland and the dog-friendly Nosebag Café.

As well as tracking George’s adventures on his Instagram page, followers can also enjoy a dogs-eye view of the region thanks to a go-pro camera which was specially fitted to the go-getting pup during his stay.

It’s been two years since George was chosen for the coveted post as official canine ambassador. His role has seen him travel the country, walk red carpets and attend events as a VID (very important dog), raising Scotland’s profile as a destination for dogs and humans alike.

Emma Rae, one of the owners of George the Ambassadog, said: “George is a very adventurous dog who loves exciting places to explore, so Fife is perfect for him – it’s got many dog-friendly beaches, such as Kingsbarns, where he loved to get his feet wet and have a sniff about. The locals were also very warm and friendly and gave him the best welcome.

“Fife is also great for its food & drink, and having a dog is useful in sniffing out the best options. George helped us find the Cheesy Toast Shack and made some new friends at the Ship Inn. We’ll also be back to visit the Cambo Estate again soon, and George couldn’t recommend Catchpenny Safari Lodges enough as pawfect for dogs and their human companions.

“Special thanks to George’s new dog friends Mungo and Tilly Trotter (and their owner Christopher) for helping us feel at home in Fife!”

Councillor Ian Cameron, Fife Council’s Spokesperson for Tourism, commented: “Fife is an ideal destination to holiday with your dog, as Ambassadog George experienced during his recent visit. Businesses are really embracing the pet-friendly trend and there’s an ever increasing range of cafes, restaurants, pubs and attractions which openly welcome dogs. In addition Fife offers the Fife Coastal Path for hours of walking, award-winning beaches and beautiful parks to explore.”

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland Regional Leadership Director, said: “We’re delighted to welcome George the Ambassadog to Fife. Over the past two years, George and his owners have been doing a fantastic job, helping us highlight the huge array of dog-friendly destinations across Scotland. This trip has shown that the Kingdom of Fife is one of the best locations for getting outdoors with your four-legged friends, enjoying stunning scenery and wonderful walks. We look forward to seeing where George’s travels take him next.”

