Viz cartoonist takes up school residency

A famous cartoonist who evolved into a popular children’s author is taking up residency in a Fife primary school.

John Fardell, writer of Manfred the Baddie and The Day Louis Got Eaten, is better known by an older generation as the man behind the infamous Modern Parents strip in Viz.

And, thanks to the Scottish Book Trust, he’s about to take up a fully-funded place at Caskieberran Primary School, where he will work with pupils on various projects.

He said: “I’m honoured and delighted to be asked to be author-illustrator in residence at Caskieberran.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the pupils and staff, and I’m sure we’ll have a lot of fun generating imaginative creative work!”

His residency was one of ten created across Scotland to inspire a lifelong love of reading and writing and support learning professionals with their practice.

The Live Literature School Residency Programme is funded by Walter Scott Giving Committee and will run until Easter 2018.

Elizabeth Gibson, support for learning teacher said: “We are delighted to have been selected as one of the 10 schools in Scotland to have the pleasure and honour of working alongside the Scottish Book Trust and we very much look forward to welcoming John Fardell into Caskieberran Primary School.”