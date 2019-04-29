Volunteers help clean up Leven beach

Dozens of people from around Leven helped clean up the town’s beach last week, as part of campaign Spring Clean 2019.

The clean was organised by the town’s MSP, Jenny Gilruth, who was joined by Mairi Gougeon, Minister for Rural Affairs and Natural Environment, children from St Agatha’s and Mountfleurie primary schools, staff from McDonald’s, and volunteers.

The weather cleared up just in time for the beach clean on Friday morning, which lasted around an hour.

Ms Gilruth organised the beach clean in response to growing concerns from the community about litter in Leven.

Speaking after the beach clean, the MSP said: “I am delighted that Scottish Government Environment Minister, Mairi Gougeon MSP, was able to join me in Leven today as part of Keep Scotland Beautiful’s annual ‘Spring Clean’ campaign.

“We had a fantastic turnout including pupils from Mountfleurie and St Agatha’s Primary Schools, staff from McDonald’s in Leven and local residents.

It is great to see so many people working together to keep our natural environment beautiful and free from litter.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who gave up their time to come along and also pay tribute to the work of Leven Environment Group who have been total stalwarts and who have organised other such events recently.”

Ahead of the beach clean, Ms Gougeon said: “There are a number of actions the Government is taking to tackle single use plastics and prevent litter from entering our seas, but we also need to make sure we attack this from all angles and do our best to clean up the litter that blights our beaches.”

The Minister added: “That’s why campaigns like this by Keep Scotland Beautiful are so important, because it’s only by working with local communities and volunteers we can hope to tackle this serious issue.”