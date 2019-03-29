Warning after puppy injured by dumped rubbish

A dog owner is warning Kirkcaldy pet owners to be careful after his pup was slashed by a broken bottle while out on a walk.

Graham Pearson’s pup Alfie, was out for a walk with a neighbour in Kirkcaldy near Strathallan Primary School, when the young dog emerged from a bush with a heavily-bleeding paw.

Alfie has a large cut on his foot.

Graham, says his beloved pet was rushed to the vet, where he was stitched up and bandaged, and also had a collar installed to stop him from chewling the wound dressing.

Graham, who had been visiting a relative at the time, said that returning to see the seven-month-old collie/lab cross in such pain was heartbreaking.

“It was just horrific,” he said. “He’s my boy.

“I phoned my neighbour to see how he was getting on, and he said Alfie had cut his foot. It didn’t stop bleeding so he took him to the vet and I met him there.

Alfie's cut.

“He’s slashed it open. The cut’s on the top of his foot, you can see his bone through it.

“It’s quite a bad innjury for a dog that’s quite active. It’s right on the bend so the stitches can tend to burst.

“He’s just a young pup, normally he runs through bushes and chases birds and things.”

“He was crying his eyes out because he’s got that cone round his head.

Alfie had to have the injury looking at.

“The cut is quite a clean gash. They reckon it’s been a broken bottle in the bush.

“I’ve had dogs all my life and I’ve just noticed recently the state of the woods round Kirkcaldy where I used to take the family dogs when I was a kid.

“It was never as bad as it is now with rubbish. It’s everywhere.

“Just as you go into Raith Woods there’s a big pile of rubbish. Some people might have a beer when walking their dog, which happens, but they’ve got to take their rubbish away with them.”

But for Alfie the road to recovery starts here.

Graham added: “He’s on the mend now, he’s calmed down a bit but he just looks sorry for himself.

“To have him like that, unable to run about for a good month or two is just devastating for him.”

