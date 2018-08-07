Warning after reports of men impersonating police officers in Fife

Reports of men impersonating police officers in Fife are being investigated.

Members of the public have been urged to come forward after they tried to get a female driver to stop.

The incident happened on Old Perth Road, Cowdenbeath, on Thursday around 6.10pm

Police said a 36-year-old woman was driving towards the town from Kelty when a navy blue Vauxhall Corsa flashed its headlights at her, directing her to stop.

Two men then approached her car and advised they were police officers before attempting to engage her in conversation.

The woman became suspicious and drove off from the pair, who did not follow her.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify the men and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Paul Cochrane said: “The woman did the absolutely right thing in this instance by removing herself from these men and contacting police to report her concerns.

“If you are stopped by genuine police officers at any time, they will produce identification and explain fully the reason for you being stopped.

“Members of the public should remain vigilant and should they also be stopped in a similar manner by anyone claiming to be an officer, but not in uniform, or in possession of appropriate ID then leave the area immediately before reporting the matter to police immediately.

“Anyone with information relating to this inquiry should also get in touch.

“I would specifically ask that any drivers with dashcams, or members of the public with private CCTV in the area, check footage and make us aware of any relevant information. “

Those with information can contact Cowdenbeath Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 3750 of the 2nd August. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.