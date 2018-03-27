Warning ahead of Easter GP closures

People across Fife are reminded that GP practices will be closed for four days over Easter.

Practices will be closed between March 30 and April 2, reopening on Tuesday, April 3.

Anyone who is ill when their GP practice is closed, and it can’t wait until the practice reopens, should call NHS 24 on 111.

Those who take regular medication should remember to check their existing supplies and only order what is needed so they don’t run out over the holidays.

Local pharmacies offer expert advice on using the correct medicines, and also provide general information on healthcare.

If you do run out of your regular medication and your GP practice is closed, a pharmacist can provide advice and help to arrange a supply of medication if needed.

A full list of pharmacies open over Easter is made available on our website at

www.nhsfife.org/publicholidays

A list of pharmacies that regularly open on Sundays and public holidays can be found here:

Wm Morrison Pharmacy, Cowdenbeath:- Sundays 10.00 - 4.00pm

Asda, Dunfermline:- Sundays 10.00am - 6.00pm

Boots, Dunfermline:- Sundays 11.00am - 5.00pm

Boots, Glenrothes:- Sundays 12.00noon – 4.00pm

Asda, Kirkcaldy:- Sundays 9.00am - 6.00pm

Boots, Fife Retail Park, Kirkcaldy: - Sundays 10.00am - 5.30pm

Boots, 116-120 High Street, Kirkcaldy:- Sundays 12.00noon - 5.00pm

Boots, St Andrews:- Sundays 12.00noon - 5.00pm

Wm Morrison Pharmacy, St Andrews:- Sundays 10.00am - 4.00pm