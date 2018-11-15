Warning over A92 weekend lane closure

A section of the A92 is to be restricted this weekend as roadworks are completed.

The northbound lane near Cowdenbeath is set to get £400,000 worth of carriageway improvements with works scheduled to start tomorrow for three days.

The works begin at 7.30pm, with resurfacing hopefully completed by 6am on Monday.

The resurfacing improvements will take place on the northbound carriageway at Cowdenbeath which will involve teams carrying out repairs and surfacing upgrades across sections of the route, creating a safer and smoother journey for motorists.

A lane closure is already in place for safety on both the northbound and southbound carriageway today in preparation.

A contraflow system of traffic management will be in place on the A92 with closures of the northbound on and off slip lanes to Cowdenbeath.

A diversion route for traffic joining the A92 northbound will involve motorists taking the A92 southbound from Cowdenbeath exiting to Crossgates Roundabout to head back north on the A92.

Northbound traffic leaving the A92 will travel through the contraflow system to exit at the Lochgelly Junction and will then turn right across the over bridge to re-join the A92 southbound, to exit on the Cowdenbeath southbound off-slip.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “These £400,000 surfacing improvements near Cowdenbeath will help address and repair any defects in the road surface, such as potholes and will therefore create an improved road surface for motorists. As well as surfacing repairs, road ice sensors will also be upgraded as part of the works.

“The traffic management that we have in place will ensure the safety of road workers and motorists. To help minimise delays, we’ve planned the resurfacing to take place over one weekend using 24-hour working. By working continuously, disruption to the traveling public will be minimised.

“We thank motorist for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A92. We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress