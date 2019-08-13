Warning over pollution on Fife beaches

A warning has been issued after pollutants were found on Fife’s beaches.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued a warning over bathing in Scotland’s coastal waters after days of downpours affected the water quality.

Fife's beaches have been hit by the bad weather.

It is understood that the heavy rain has washed many different contaminants, such as sewage into the Forth, and other waterways around Scotland.

The bathing water quality of Fife’s beaches has been listed as ‘poor’ following the weekend’s dreadful weather.

In a statement from SEPA, a spokesman said: “Every day SEPA works to protect and enhance Scotland’s environment.

“During the bathing water season, which runs from 1 June to 15 September, we provide advice on water quality at Scotland’s 86 designated bathing waters.

“Intense rain can affect bathing waters due to the contaminants that can be present in run off, flood water and sewer overflows.

“Water quality can be reduced for up to 48 hours after heavy rain, and most beaches in Scotland have poor predicted water quality just now due to the weather.

“SEPA has electronic signs at 31 beaches around Scotland which allow us to inform the public of predicted bathing water quality.

“We do not have signs at all beaches so, when there is a short term pollution risk such as this, we work with partners to ensure the public is kept informed.

“Regular bathing water sampling continues throughout the summer, and SEPA electronic signage is updated on a daily basis to show predicted water quality.

“We will advise Fife Council of the results of our next samples.”

It is understood that water quality around Fife will be tested tomorrow, with a decision then being taken on whether to declare the Kingdom’s beaches fit for swimmers.

SEPA’s bathing water predictions can be seen on SEPA’s website at https://apps.sepa.org.uk/bathingwaters/Predictions.aspx

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress