Watch as the Queen meets youngsters in Fife

These lucky youngsters had the opportunity to meet and chat with Her Majesty the Queen yesterday (July 5) as she visited the Kingdom.

She met the children following a presentation of a new standard to the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards at their base in Leuchars.

The Queen meets some of the families of the servicemen

Meeting a number of families of servicemen at the station, she chatted to mothers and their children before leaving through the streets of Leuchars accompanied by a military band.

While meeting families of servicemen at the station, home to SCOTS DG since 2015, the Queen appeared amused by papier-mache models of the Royal Family made by children at Leuchars Primary School.

Patricia Bogidrau (11), who made the Prince William model, spoke to the Queen with her mother Lanieta, brother Aminio (14), dressed in his ceremonial school uniform, and sister Elainah (8).

Lanieta said: “She said they were lovely and it was good that the kids got to take part at the school.

“She spoke to my son about his school, Queen Victoria, in Dunblane.”

Linda Beveridge, with her children Savanna-Rose (5) and Jackson (3) showed the Queen a display about an exercise by of some the Army wives to sample what their husbands do.

She said: “She was really interested and she had a good look at the photographs.

“She talked to all the children and they told her their names.

Ollie Humphries (7), who greeted the Queen with his mother Dawn, said: “I have met the Queen two times now. I was a bit nervous.”

Kimberley Scott had a chat with her majesty, with children Lucy (6) and Joshua (7), who came over all shy.

She said: “It was brief but it was lovely.”

The Queen and Duke, Deputy Colonel-in-Chief, were also shown a display of equipment and vehicles used the regiment and met some of its members.

The SCOTS DG regiment, which uses the Jackal armoured fighting vehicles, moved to Leuchars from Germany three years ago.

The regiment returned from a UN tour of Cyprus in April.