WATCH: Plaque unveiled at Fife colliery memorial

A new plaque commemorating the Michael Colliery was unveiled in West Wemyss at the weekend.

Dozens gathered at the Michael Memorial on Saturday morning for the unveiling of the plaque, which features a poem by former miner Fred Dickson.

Dozens attended the ceremony.

The plaque was paid for by the Coal Industry Special Welfare Fund, while East Wemyss & McDuff Community Council covered the cost of the brackets.

The unveiling ceremony featured speeches from local councillor and area convenor Ken Caldwell, Nicky Wilson, chair of the National Union of Mineworkers in Scotland, and Mr Dickson.

“I think it is important we remember the mines and the people who worked in them,” Cllr Caldwell said.

“It’s important we remember where we come from, where the area comes from, and what built it up.”

Mr Dickson added: “It’s very important to me.

“The heritage of mining needs to be kept alive.”