Watchdog to serve enforcement notice on Fife landfill site over smell

The operator of a landfill site will be served an enforcement notice over the impact the smell is having on locals.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) said it had been in discussions with Fife Resource Solutions, operators of Lower Melville Wood Landfill Site, to look at improvements.

A spokesperson for SEPA said: “SEPA has already served the operators of the Lower Melville Wood Landfill Site with warning letters, and SEPA representatives met with the company last week to outline the further areas of improvement required.

“Our staff have made it clear that action must be taken as quickly as possible and the site has been informed that an enforcement notice will be served shortly detailing the work that must to be carried out to reduce the impact of odours from the site on the local community. This will include the date by which this work must be carried out.”

As well as serving the notice, SEPA officers will continue proactive odour assessments around the site.

The agency also encouraged anyone affected by offensive odours from the site to contact the Pollution Hotline on 0800 80 70 60, or via sepa.org.uk/report, as this will assist investigations.

The news follows the launch of a new campaign in the community, ‘stop the stink’, which calls for action to be taken to stop the smell from the landfill.

Signs have been placed throughout the area and hundreds of people have signed up to a Facebook page to share their comments about the smell. The campaign wants a roadmap, giving details of what work is being carried out to stop the smell and when residents can expect to be rid of the smell.

MP Wendy Chamberlain and MSP Willie Rennie have also called for Fife Council to look at closing the site should the problem continue.

Robin Baird, chief operating officer at Fife Resource Solutions, said: “We recently met with community representatives about this site to discuss their concerns and to let them know how work is progressing. We want to work with the communities involved and have offered to further meet with local people and businesses monthly.

“We work to the highest standard and are currently accelerating work on capping the present site, and installing a new gas well to further reduce the odours.

“SEPA is the environmental regulator of this site and is reviewing our improvement plan. Once SEPA has approved the plan we will publish it.”