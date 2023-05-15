Water supplies hit in Fife: schools shut after burst pipe hits several towns
Seven schools have been forced to close and households across parts of Fife impacted by a burst pipe which Scottish Water is working to fix.
The company said a water main was damaged by a third party contractor, resulting in loss of supply, or low pressure to customers in Buckhaven, Star, Markinch, Methil and some surrounding areas.
Engineers worked through the night and completed repairs this morning, but a major blaze at a former nightclub also hit the return to normal as fire crews remained on site this morning to dampen down the building. Water tankers are being brought it to speed up the recovery of the network.
The issue has hit a number of schools which were forced to close because of a lack of water. They included Aberhill Primary, Buckhaven Primary School and Nurseries; Denbeath Primary School; Methilhill Primary and Community School; Hyndhead School; Methilhaven Nursery (At Methilhill Primary); Paxton Nursery plus Woodlands Family Nurture Centre
Fife Council said schools had operated as normal, but with tanks in toilet blocks running dry they had no alternative but to close.
A spokesperson said: “Scottish Water have advised the repair is now completed and water supply recharging, however, as Scottish Fire and Rescue are still active in the area in regards to the fire at Wellesley Road, this is having an impact on the recharge.”
A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise to customers who are experiencing low water pressure or loss of supply and we are working to restore normal supplies as quickly as possible. Customers may experience intermittent changes to their water supply throughout the day while the network recovers.