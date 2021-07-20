The plea comes from Scottish Water as the Kingdom faced another hot, dry week.

Demand for water across Scotland is so high that Scottish Water is having to produce more than 200 million litres of extra water per day nationwide to maintain normal supplies.

That’s enough water to fill 100 Olympic-sized swimming pools… or 2.4 million baths.

Put away your garden hose - use a watering can instead,

On Sunday, demand for water in the East Neuk, towns of Anstruther, Pittenweem, Crail, and Elie increased by about 40%, or one million litres per day, compared with normal water usage levels at this time of year.

Scottish Water It is also tankering extra water into some parts of the country to maintain supplies.

Now it has issued a list of ways in which we can all help.

They include:Use a watering can instead of a garden hose - did you know that hoses and sprinklers can use about 1000 litres per hour? That’s more than the equivalent of 12 bathsDon’t use jet washers, which use an average of 36 litres of waterDon’t use paddling pools, which use an average of 400 litres of water. If pools are used try quarter filling them and using the water to then water your garden afterwardsTurn the tap off when brushing teethUse washing machines and dishwashers only when fully loadedLast week, demand across the country was so high that Scottish Water had to provide 100 million litres of extra water per day, compared with normal levels at this time of year.

As temperatures soared, this increased to more than 200 million litres of extra water per day over the weekend.

Kes Juskowiak, water operations general manager, said: “These are very challenging conditions because of the warm, dry weather we’ve been experiencing and the forecast for the coming days is for more of the same.

“We are working hard to support the increase in tourism across our wonderful country, but we are asking all our customers to be more water efficient and aware of how they use water.

