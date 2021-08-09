Edinburgh Weather warning: East of Scotland braced for heavy showers, floods, and thunderstorms

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The yellow alert also covers the Borders and Dumfries and lasts from midday today until 9pm.

It brings with it potential disruption, with delays and some cancellations to train and bus services expected as thunder and lightning is forecast throughout the day.

The Met Office says of the warning: “Heavy, slow-moving, thundery downpours will develop on Monday.

"Some places will miss these, but where they do occur, 20-30 mm rain may fall in a short space of time, perhaps with 50-80 mm over several hours in a few places.

"The showers will die out during the evening.”

It comes as much of Scotland has already seen heavy downpours over the last few days, with some areas seeing a great deal of surface water on the roads.