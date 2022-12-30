Fife flooding: Council confirms roads closed and flood damage to properties

The downpours also caused a landslip near Markinch station which forced the closure of the East Coast line and suspension of services between Edinburgh, Perth and Dundee via Fife.

A number of roads were only passable with care with west Fife bearing the brunt of the flooding.

the main road into Dunfermline at Fife College’s Halbeath campus under water. The adjacent retail park has also been flooded.

Kelty to Cowdenbeath road has been closed (Pic: Fife Jammer/https://www.facebook.com/FifeJL)

In Kirkcaldy, the foot of Oriel Road has again flooded and only passable by cars using the footpath.

The quarry road leading from Kirkcaldy to Dalgety Bay is also problematic with parts flooded.

Problems have also been reported in Leven, Pitscottie, and on the A92 north of Balfarg to New Inn.

Bill Liddle, Fife Council’s roads maintenance service manager, said: “Our teams were out and about during last night and throughout the day, deploying sandbags, clearing blockages, setting up road closures and warning signs, and working with emergency services to help with pumping and barricades.

“As of 3:30pm we have seven roads closed across Fife with others passable with care. Some individual properties have been affected by flood water and more issues may occur if nearby water courses overflow.

“We monitor water levels in rivers and burns and we issued sandbags to properties known to be at risk, for example in Cardenden where the Den Burn rose significantly. “}He continued: ““Fife is a huge, mainly rural area. We have a rolling work programme of drain and gully clearing - visiting known hotspots more frequently than others - but mud and vegetation builds up very quickly. Unfortunately no existing drainage systems can cope with the huge quantities of water running off fields or spilling from burst rivers during episodes like this.

“As we know, bouts of severe weather are becoming more frequent and this was another heavy downpour in a relatively short space of time. While we’re investing in infrastructure work to mitigate the effects of climate change and the increased risk of flooding, it’s inevitable that we will repeatedly see disruption of this nature.”

There's general advice online for householders at www.fife.gov.uk/flooding

The Met Office has a Yellow Weather Warning n place for the Kingdom today and with more heavy rain predicted, there could be more problems ahead for .