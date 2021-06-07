Fife forecast: Heatwave set to continue across the region
Fife looks set to enjoy another week of warm temperatures.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 8:28 am
The forecast for the next five days is good - with sunshine and some cloud, and temperatures up to 21 degrees.
Today, the temperature varies from 16 degrees in Kirkcaldy to 17 in St Andrews and Leven and 19 in Glenrothes.
On Tuesday Kirkcaldy jumps up to 20 before nudging 21 on Thursday - Wednesday is scheduled to be 19 degrees and Friday 18 degrees, with cloudy spells forecast across the week.
Elsewhere, Glenrothes sits at 19 degrees until Thursday when it nudges up to 20, while St St Andrews goes up from 17 to 20 and then 21 degrees.