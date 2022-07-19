Fife heatwave: Amber alert in place today as temperatures set to hit 29 degrees

The Kingdom saw the mercury nudge 30 degrees yesterday - and it could be just as hot today.

An amber alert means there could be adverse health effects experienced by people vulnerable to extreme heat, and it could also impact on local services.

In England there is a first ever red alert in place as temperatures could hit 40 degrees in some places.

Suntan lotion is essential today

The forecast for Fife today suggests Glenrothes could be the hottest place at 29 degrees around 3:00-4:00pm, and with the possibility of thunderstorms.

In Kirkcaldy it was 20 degrees before 8:00am this morning, and should peak around 24-25 degrees.

Cupar is likely to record a high of 27 degrees, and Dunfermline 28 degrees.