The Met Office has issued the alert for Friday as conditions are set to deteriorate.

The warning is in place until 9:00pm tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning is for heavy rain, snow and ice which could make driving difficult and lead to some transport disruption and possible road closures.

A weather warning has been issued for Fife

The warning to householders and businesses is to guard against possible flooding.

Fife Council has also taken to social media with advice on what to do if you are flooded.

Advertisement Hide Ad