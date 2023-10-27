Fife weather alert: Yellow warning extended to whole of Fife for entire weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office’s yellow warning, which was in place for Tayside and Perthshire, has now been extended to take in all of the Kingdom across SAturday and Sunday, and into Monday.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Warning extended south to include Perth and Fife where some further heavy rain is expected this morning and again on Friday night.”

