News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Fife weather alert: Yellow warning extended to whole of Fife for entire weekend

A yellow weather warning has now been extended to cover the whole of Fife and will be in place all weekend. It comes as heavy rain is forecast for the region.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 16:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Met Office’s yellow warning, which was in place for Tayside and Perthshire, has now been extended to take in all of the Kingdom across SAturday and Sunday, and into Monday.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Warning extended south to include Perth and Fife where some further heavy rain is expected this morning and again on Friday night.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The weather watchers warned of persistent and occasionally heavy rain which lead to some flooding and transport disruption. The A92 in north-east Fife was shut earlier today due to flooding. The route was closed in both directions to the north of Kilmany to allow for a vehicle to be recovered. A number of roads across the region have also flooded, or surface water is making driving conditions difficult.

Related topics:FifeMet OfficePerth