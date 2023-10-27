Fife weather alert: Yellow warning extended to whole of Fife for entire weekend
The Met Office’s yellow warning, which was in place for Tayside and Perthshire, has now been extended to take in all of the Kingdom across SAturday and Sunday, and into Monday.
A Met Office spokesman said: “Warning extended south to include Perth and Fife where some further heavy rain is expected this morning and again on Friday night.”
The weather watchers warned of persistent and occasionally heavy rain which lead to some flooding and transport disruption. The A92 in north-east Fife was shut earlier today due to flooding. The route was closed in both directions to the north of Kilmany to allow for a vehicle to be recovered. A number of roads across the region have also flooded, or surface water is making driving conditions difficult.