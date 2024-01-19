Fife weather: Amber and yellow wind warnings in place as Storm Isha set to hit
The Met Office officially named the storm on Friday and has issued amber weather warnings for wind for parts of Scotland, including some areas of Fife.
The amber weather warning is in place from 6pm on Sunday to 9am on Monday.
The amber wind warning, which covers much of the Central Belt, means potential power cuts and loss of mobile phone signal in affected areas.
There’s likely to be disruption to travel with roads and bridges likely to be shut and public transport could face delays and cancellations.
Forecasters say the strong winds could lead to damage to buildings and flying debris, and there is a risk to life in coastal areas from large waves and debris being blown in land.
As well as the amber warning for the southern part of the Kingdom, a yellow warning for wind will also be in place for the rest of the region.
The weather wind warning is in place from 12 noon on Sunday to 12 noon on Monday.
Some parts of the Kingdom are also covered by a yellow warning of rain from 3pm to midnight on Sunday. Heavy rain is likely to lead to some flooding and transport disruption.
Storm Isha is the ninth named storm to hit the UK since the season began in September.
Each storm is named when it poses a risk to people and they are given names beginning with consecutive letters of the alphabet.