Fife weather: Amber warning as strong winds expected with Storm Eowyn set to sweep across UK

An amber weather warning for strong winds on Friday has now been issued for Fife. (Pic: Met Office)

Fife looks set to be battered by strong winds in the coming days as Storm Eowyn is on its way and forecasters have upgraded a weather warning.

A yellow weather warning for wind issued by the Met Office for much of the country, including the Kingdom, on Friday has now been upgraded to amber for a period.

The original yellow warning remains in place from midnight on Friday and into Saturday, however for a time on Friday there is now an amber warning in place.

This higher warning comes into force from 6am until 9pm on Friday.

Some parts in the west of the Kingdom may also see some snow on Friday morning with a yellow warning for snow in place from 3am until noon.

Fife will remain under a yellow warning for strong winds until 3pm on Saturday.

Forecasters say Storm Eowyn will move across the northwest of the UK on Friday, clearing to the northeast on Friday night.

Strong winds, with gusts of up to around 65mph anticipated locally, could cause power cuts, travel disruption and damage to buildings.

There may also be a danger to life caused by flying debris.

Snowfall on Friday morning may cause some further travel disruption.

The Met Office said peak gusts of 50-60mph are anticipated inland with gusts of around 60-70mph around some coasts and hills. In exposed parts of western Scotland, gusts may reach up to 80mph.

A spokesperson said: “It should be noted that there may be a slight reduction in wind strength for a time as the centre of Storm Eowyn passes overhead, this most likely in parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland, before winds rapidly increase again.

"Outbreaks of rain spreading northeastward on Friday morning will fall as snow initially, especially on hills, before reverting to rain and eventually easing.”

The change to conditions is being caused by a powerful jet stream pushing low pressure across the Atlantic and towards the UK, following a recent cold spell over North America.

The Met Office advised securing loose items outside homes, including bins, garden furniture, trampolines and sheds, and gathering torches and batteries in case of any power cut.

Those travelling in this “disruptive spell of weather” are urged to be cautious, as road, rail, airports and ferries are likely to be affected.