Fife weather: Cloudy and light showers during week ahead according to Met Office
Make the most of the heatwave – some showers are on their way, according to the Met Office.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 5:00 am
Its forecast for Fife for the week ahead shows a slight change to the sunny conditions we have enjoyed.
Some light rain is forecast for Wednesday for the rest of the week, but it’ll remain warm, with cloudy spells.
For Monday and Tuesday, the Met Office is forecasting sunny intervals, leading to cloudy spells later in the evening.
Temperatures will peak at 21 degrees.
Light showers are forecast on a cloudy Wednesday with temperatures peaking at 17 degrees, setting a pattern that will run though to Saturday.