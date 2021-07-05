Fife weather: Drivers alerted as region faces day of heavy rainfall

While the region escaped the worst of last night’s torrential downpours, which sparked serious floods across Edinburgh, it has got off to a very wet start today.

The capital city saw thunderstorms and flash floods leave streets under water, and shoppers in the newly opened St James Quarter in Princes Street had to seek shelter as some stores were flooded.

The Met Office forecast for Fife today warns of heavy rain.

It will be at its worst in early afternoon before giving way to cloudy conditions in the evening.

Traffic Scotland has reported no major problems on roads, but it has issued a general warning to drivers to “use caution due to surface water affecting driving conditions.”

Umbrellas at the ready in Fife today