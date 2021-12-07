Fife weather: Flood alerts issued for Fife as Storm Barra hits Scotland
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has warned that Storm Barra could cause flooding in Fife.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 6:04 pm
The environmental agency has placed Fife under alert for coastal flooding, and has said that exposed coastal locations and low-lying land and roads are most at risk.
SEPA said: “Storm Barra is expected to affect the area on Tuesday and Wednesday and this brings with it the threat of very strong south easterly winds and heavy rain”.
A further 10 flood alerts and 2 flood warnings have been issued across Scotland.