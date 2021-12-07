Fife weather: Flood alerts issued for Fife as Storm Barra hits Scotland

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has warned that Storm Barra could cause flooding in Fife.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 6:04 pm

The environmental agency has placed Fife under alert for coastal flooding, and has said that exposed coastal locations and low-lying land and roads are most at risk.

SEPA said: “Storm Barra is expected to affect the area on Tuesday and Wednesday and this brings with it the threat of very strong south easterly winds and heavy rain”.

A further 10 flood alerts and 2 flood warnings have been issued across Scotland.

SEPA have asked that the public remain vigilant, as they warn that coastal flooding could affect Fife.
