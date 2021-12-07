The environmental agency has placed Fife under alert for coastal flooding, and has said that exposed coastal locations and low-lying land and roads are most at risk.

SEPA said: “Storm Barra is expected to affect the area on Tuesday and Wednesday and this brings with it the threat of very strong south easterly winds and heavy rain”.

A further 10 flood alerts and 2 flood warnings have been issued across Scotland.

