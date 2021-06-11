Fife weather forecast: It's going to be a hot weekend across the region
Fife looks set to enjoy another warm weekend
Friday, 11th June 2021, 8:08 am
But you might get get wet today as things get off to a rainy start!the Cupar and Leven areas.
The temperature should remain around 18degrees across the Kingdom
But the good news is the weekend is simply sunny!
Kirkcaldy looks set to enjoy the best of the heat with 22degrees forecast, while Leven rises from 19degrees on Saturday to 21degrees on Sunday.
Glenrothes is slightly cooler at 18degrees