Fife weather forecast: It's going to be a hot weekend across the region

Fife looks set to enjoy another warm weekend

By Allan Crow
Friday, 11th June 2021, 8:08 am

But you might get get wet today as things get off to a rainy start!the Cupar and Leven areas.

The temperature should remain around 18degrees across the Kingdom

Read More

Read More
COVID in Fife: More positive cases linked to Kirkcaldy snooker club

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Looking along to West Weymss from Fife Coastal Path on a glorious Sunday afternoon (Pic: Fife Free Press)

But the good news is the weekend is simply sunny!

Kirkcaldy looks set to enjoy the best of the heat with 22degrees forecast, while Leven rises from 19degrees on Saturday to 21degrees on Sunday.

Glenrothes is slightly cooler at 18degrees

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

Fife