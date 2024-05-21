Fife weather: Heavy rain expected as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fifers are being warned of heavy rain over the coming days.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for eastern and southern Scotland from 12 noon on Wednesday to 6pm on Thursday.

Fife is one of the areas under the advisory warning.

Forecasters are warning that heavy rain may produce some flooding and transport disruption during this time.

The whole of Fife is covered by the yellow weather warning for rain which comes into force at noon on Wednesday. (Pic: Met Office)

A yellow warning means there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services and a small chance of homes and businesses being flooded.

It could also mean a chance of disruption on public transport and difficult driving conditions on the roads due to spray and flooding.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: “There are large rain warnings covering quite a large area of central and northern England, Scotland and Wales for Wednesday and Thursday. This is because there is an area of low pressure approaching the UK from the east.