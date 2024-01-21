Fife weather: Kingdom braced for Storm Isha as weather warnings in place and rail services to stop early

The Kingdom is preparing to face a period of strong winds and heavy rain as Storm Isha is set to hit the UK later today.

Storm Isha is due to hit the country on Sunday. (Pic: Met Office)

Weather warnings issued for parts of Fife on Friday have been extended to cover much of the country as Storm Isha is set to bring winds of up to 80mph and heavy rain.

The Met Office officially named the storm on Friday and has issued weather warnings for wind and rain across the region, including an amber warning of wind from Sunday evening, overnight into Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An amber warning is in place for much of Scotland, including Fife, from 6pm on Sunday to 9am on Monday

The amber alert means potential power cuts and loss of mobile phone signal in affected areas.

There’s likely to be disruption to travel with roads and bridges likely to be shut and public transport could face delays and cancellations.

Forecasters say the strong winds could lead to damage to buildings and flying debris, and there is a risk to life in coastal areas from large waves and debris being blown in land.

Parts of the Kingdom are also under a yellow warning for rain from 3pm until midnight on Sunday.

Heavy rain is expected to lead to some flooding and travel disruption in parts with spray and flooding leading to difficult driving conditions and a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded.

Aside from the amber wind warning, Fife also comes under a yellow warning for wind from 12 noon on Sunday to 12 noon on Monday.

As a result of the amber warnings, rail services across Scotland are set to stop early on Sunday for safety reasons.

Network Rail has said that several lines, including those in Fife, will be out of use from 7pm on Sunday as Storm Isha brings severe conditions. While other services in the central belt will run on a reduced timetable with passengers facing longer journey times as speeds are limited to 40mph.

The storm is expected to bring winds of up to 80mph in places, which can lead to trees and debris blocking the tracks. Rain and melting snow will also increase the risk of landslips and flooding.

Network Rail advised engineers will inspect closed lines for damage after the storm subsides, warning passengers that services will start later on Monday on affected routes.

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Scotland route director, said: “Our priority is the safety of our passengers and colleagues and that is why we have taken the decision to close some parts of our network early on Sunday night as the worst of Storm Isha hits the country.

“Our engineers will also need to thoroughly inspect the network for any damage before we reopen the lines and restart train services on Monday morning.

“Weather specialists, based in our control room, will monitor conditions closely throughout the weekend and our teams on the ground will be ready to deal with any issues caused by the storm as quickly as possible.”

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, added: “Disruption will continue into Monday as safety checks will need to be carried out in daylight. This is an ever-changing picture, and we urge customers to check their journey before they travel, and can keep up to date via our website, app, or social media channels.”

The wet and windy weather looks set to continue later in the week with the Met Office also putting a yellow warning for wind in place for the whole of Scotland from 4pm on Tuesday to noon on Wednesday.

Storm Isha is the ninth named storm to hit the UK since the season began in September.