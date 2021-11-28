Fife weather: Met office forecast as first snow of winter falls overnight

The first snowfall of winter hit Fife overnight, turning parts of the region white.

By Allan Crow
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 10:09 am

The Met Office has also confirmed the Yellow Warning remains in place for the region, meaning the prospect of more snow and ice as temperatures drop.

The snow came just 24 hours after Storm Arwen caused havoc with trees felled on many minor roads and a number of properties reporting damage to roofs.

The snowy scene in Kirkcaldy

Temperatures should be down to zero by 6:00pm in some parts of the region, but, until then the Met Office is forecasting a dry, sunny day.

Meet Bear - enjoying the snow in Kinglassie
