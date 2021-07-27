Fife weather: Met Office issues yellow warning for thunderstorms across Fife

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in Fife today.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 8:24 am

And there is also a yellow warning for rain for the next two days, according to its latest forecast.

Temperatures today will peak at 18 degrees in mid afternoon, with a mix of sunshine and cloud throughout.

Lightning

Wednesday will get off to a wet start with up to 80% chance of rain until late morning with sunshine emerging from the clouds mid afternoon and again late evening.

The forecast for the weekend is cloudy with sunny intervals.

