Fife weather: Met Office issues yellow warning for thunderstorms across Fife

And there is also a yellow warning for rain for the next two days, according to its latest forecast.

Temperatures today will peak at 18 degrees in mid afternoon, with a mix of sunshine and cloud throughout.

Wednesday will get off to a wet start with up to 80% chance of rain until late morning with sunshine emerging from the clouds mid afternoon and again late evening.

The forecast for the weekend is cloudy with sunny intervals.

