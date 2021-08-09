Fife weather: Met Office issues yellow warning for thunderstorms at start of a wet week
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for possible thunderstorms in Fife today.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 8:05 am
It said they may cause localised flooding and disruption.
The forecast for the region said thunderstorms could come any time between midday and 9:00pm as Fife begins what is set to be a wet week.
The Met Office warned any heavy downpours could flood roads and make driving conditions difficult.
Temperatures today are set to peak at 17 degrees.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be slightly warmer at 19 degrees, with light rain changing to cloudy by late morning.
Sunny intervals and light showers are forecast for Thursday and Friday.