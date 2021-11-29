Fife weather: Region faces more snow today in Met Office forecast
Fife could see more snow this week according to the Met Office.
Monday, 29th November 2021, 8:01 am
The forecast for the region warns of light snow late morning today, but otherwise will be a rather wet and dull week.
The Met Office says cloudy conditions this morning will give way to possible light snowfalls as temperatures rise no higher than nine degrees.
In Leven, Glenrothes and St Andrews, there may be sleet.
Tuesday will be slightly warmer at 11 degrees but with the prospect of heavy rain, while Wednesday could have some lighter showers.
Thursday should be cloudy with light rain returning on Friday.