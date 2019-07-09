Fife weather: Second warning for lightning and floods

A second warning has been issued for thunder, lightning, and floods in Fife, meaning two straight days of dangerous weather.

The Met Office has issued a new yellow warning of heavy showers which covers Fife between 12pm and 9pm.

Earlier this week it was revealed that a huge downpour is also expected on Thursday, with the risk of thunder, lightning, and floods.

The Met Office said: “Heavy showers, some of them perhaps thundery, are likely to develop during Wednesday afternoon across parts of Scotland.

“Whilst many areas will miss the heaviest showers, where they do develop, slow-moving and heavy downpours are possible.

“There is potential for 15-25 mm of rain in an hour and 30-40 mm in 2-3 hours.

“Showers will then fade away during the evening.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress