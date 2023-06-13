Temperatures across the Kingdom should break 20 degrees, and nudge as high as 23 in the coming days, but the downside is some parts could experience a few heavy showers.

The Met Office has strict criteria before confirming a heatwave, with maximum temperatures of 25C (77F) for three days in a row. Fife’s forecast is just under that, but the good news is cloudy spells will give way to lots of glorious sunshine in the coming days.

Kirkcaldy is forecast for sunshine this week. With some cloudy intervals over the weekend. Temperatures should rise from 18 degrees today up to a peak of 22 on Friday, with 21 on Saturday and 129 on Sunday.

It's set to be a fantastic sunny week in Fife (Pic: Pixabay)

Glenrothes look set to enjoy the best of the summer weather with temperatures topping 23 degrees today and again on Friday and Saturday. On the downside it may get heavy showers on Saturday afternoon. In Leven, it is forecast to be 19 degrees on Wednesday, 18 on Thursday and 20 and 19 across the weekend.