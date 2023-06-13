News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Fife weather: sunshine ahead as temperatures set to rise this week

Fife is set to enjoy a hot week. It may not officially be a heatwave, but it is going to be very warm.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read

Temperatures across the Kingdom should break 20 degrees, and nudge as high as 23 in the coming days, but the downside is some parts could experience a few heavy showers.

The Met Office has strict criteria before confirming a heatwave, with maximum temperatures of 25C (77F) for three days in a row. Fife’s forecast is just under that, but the good news is cloudy spells will give way to lots of glorious sunshine in the coming days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kirkcaldy is forecast for sunshine this week. With some cloudy intervals over the weekend. Temperatures should rise from 18 degrees today up to a peak of 22 on Friday, with 21 on Saturday and 129 on Sunday.

It's set to be a fantastic sunny week in Fife (Pic: Pixabay)It's set to be a fantastic sunny week in Fife (Pic: Pixabay)
It's set to be a fantastic sunny week in Fife (Pic: Pixabay)
Most Popular

Glenrothes look set to enjoy the best of the summer weather with temperatures topping 23 degrees today and again on Friday and Saturday. On the downside it may get heavy showers on Saturday afternoon. In Leven, it is forecast to be 19 degrees on Wednesday, 18 on Thursday and 20 and 19 across the weekend.

In St Andrews, Wednesday looks to be the best day with temperatures topping 21 degrees, 18 on Thursday and 20 on Friday and Saturday, dipping slightly to 18 on Sunday.

Related topics:FifeMet OfficeKirkcaldySt AndrewsGlenrothes