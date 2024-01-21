Fife weather update: Kingdom braced for Storm Isha as warnings in place and rail services suspended

The Kingdom is preparing to face a period of strong winds and heavy rain as Storm Isha is set to hit the UK later today.

Storm Isha is due to hit the country on Sunday. (Pic: Met Office)

Weather warnings issued for parts of Fife on Friday have been extended to cover much of the country as Storm Isha is set to bring winds of up to 80mph and heavy rain.

The Met Office officially named the storm on Friday and has issued weather warnings for wind and rain across the region, including an amber warning of wind from Sunday evening, overnight into Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An amber warning is in place for much of Scotland, including Fife, from 6pm on Sunday to 9am on Monday

The amber alert means potential power cuts and loss of mobile phone signal in affected areas.

There’s likely to be disruption to travel with roads and bridges likely to be shut and public transport could face delays and cancellations.

Forecasters say the strong winds could lead to damage to buildings and flying debris, and there is a risk to life in coastal areas from large waves and debris being blown in land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parts of the Kingdom are also under a yellow warning for rain from 3pm until midnight on Sunday.

Heavy rain is expected to lead to some flooding and travel disruption in parts with spray and flooding leading to difficult driving conditions and a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded.

Aside from the amber wind warning, Fife also comes under a yellow warning for wind from 12 noon on Sunday to 12 noon on Monday.

As a result of the amber warnings, all rail services across Scotland are set to stop early on Sunday for safety reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further review of the weather forecasts on Sunday afternoon showed the conditions will be much worse in many areas than earlier forecasts had predicted causing Network Rail to update its previous plans – cancelling all services across Scotland from 7pm on Sunday. Any trains departing prior to 7pm will complete their journey.

There will be no rush hour services on Monday morning either as services will not start until lines are inspected for damage after the storm subsides.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “The heavy wind and ongoing rain hitting most parts of the country mean that it will not be safe for our customers and our staff, and all ScotRail train services will be suspended from 7pm tonight.

“We know the impact that the withdrawal of train services will have on customers, but our first priority is always to ensure the safety of staff and passengers – and this is a necessary step to ensure everyone’s safety during the severe weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland will be working flat out through the night and into the morning to carry out safety checks, and assess what repairs are required to reopen the railway.

“However, customers will be unable to travel early Monday morning, as trains will not be able to operate until the infrastructure has been made safe.

“We will update our website, mobile app, and social media feeds when we have more information, and customers should check for the latest updates before they attempt to travel tomorrow.”

The wet and windy weather looks set to continue later in the week with the Met Office also putting a yellow warning for wind in place for the whole of Scotland from 4pm on Tuesday to noon on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storm Isha is the ninth named storm to hit the UK since the season began in September.