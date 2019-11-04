Fife weather warning: Heavy rain and strong winds batter Kingdom

Fife’s weather woes are set to continue today after a yellow alert was issued by the Met Office for heavy rain and strong winds.

The warning is in place throughout today until midnight, with potential flooding in some areas.

The Met Office said of the warning: “Rain will become prolonged and heavy at times well into Monday across eastern Scotland, moving south into southeast Scotland during the day.

“15-25 mm of rain is expected widely, with the most exposed high ground seeing 40-60 mm.

“Strong east to northeasterly winds are also expected, particularly near coasts where gusts of 50 mph are likely during Monday afternoon.”

