Fife weather warning: Heavy rainfall to hit Kingdom

Fife is set to be battered by heavy rain after the Met Office issued an alert for this weekend.

Forecasters say there is a yellow warning for Fife, as heavy rainfall has been forecast for Sunday, between midnight on Saturday evening and 6pm on Sunday.

While Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes are within the warning area, further east, Fifers may escape the worst of it.

The Met Office said of the warning: “Heavy rain is expected across parts of Scotland during Saturday night before extending to northern and eastern England during Sunday.

“Within the warning area many parts will see 15-30 mm of rain during Sunday with the potential for as much as 40-50 mm in places, much of this falling in a 6 hour period.

“At this stage, there is still some uncertainty regarding the location of where the heaviest rain will occur.”

