Fife Weather warning: Met office as Storm Barra set to bring 70mph winds

The Met office has issued two yellow warnings in the area.

A yellow alert has been issued by the forecaster, with the strong winds set to last throughout Tuesday, between 9am and midnight.

A nearby yellow warning has also been issued for snow for central Scotland and Tayside.

It comes as Storm Barra is set to hit the UK on Tuesday.

The Met Office said of the wind warning which is set to hit Fife: “A deep area of low pressure moving in across the UK from the Atlantic is likely to bring high winds to many parts of the UK.

"Strong winds arriving into the west through the morning, spreading inland and reaching eastern areas through the afternoon and early evening.

"Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal locations.