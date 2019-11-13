Fife weather warning: Met office issued alert over ice

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice in Fife as rain will combine with freezing temperatures to make potentially dangerous conditions.

The warning begins at 7pm tonight, lasting until 10am tomorrow morning.

Forecasters say there could be a danger from icy patches on some roads, pavements and cyclepaths.

The Met Office said of the warning: “Scattered showers will affect much of the east coast of Scotland this evening and overnight, falling onto freezing surfaces.

“These will be heavy at times and will lead to a risk of icy surfaces where any treatment is washed off.”

