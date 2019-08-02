Fife Weather warning: More thunderstorms and heavy rain headed for Fife

Fife is set to endure more thunderstorms and downpours after a fresh warning was issued by the Met Office this morning.

The warning is in force between midday and 1pm on Sunday, and could mean heavy showers which cause disruption to transport.

The Met Office said of the warning: “Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop across Scotland and northern England during Sunday afternoon into the evening.

“The nature of showers means that the exact location of where impacts occur is uncertain.

“However, showers may become slow-moving over some locations and could receive 30-40 mm of rainfall in one or two hours.”

