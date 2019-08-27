Fife weather warning: Thunderstorm and floods could hit today

Fifers have been warned to be ready for thunderstorms and possible floods today, after an alert issued by the Met Office.

The yellow warning covers the eastern side of the UK, including Fife, and is in place between 12pm today and midnight.

There is also the possibility of some disruption to travel.

The Met Office said of the warning: “Although some places will miss them, heavy showers and thunderstorms will break out in some areas this afternoon.

“Where thunderstorms do occur, torrential rain and frequent lightning is expected as well as a chance of gusty winds and hail here and there. A few spots could see as much as 30 mm rain in an hour and 40 to 60 mm rain in two or three hours.”

