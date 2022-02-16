Fife weather: Warnings of disruption as Storms Dudley to bring strong winds

An amber weather warning for wind is in place for much of Scotland as Storm Dudley approaches

The Met Office has warned that very strong winds could cause disruption and danger to life across much of Scotland, including in Fife.

Storm Dudley will sweep in later today bringing gales of up to 90mph in some places.

The forecast suggests locally the gusts will reach up to 55mph.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the arrival of Dudley, a yellow warning for wind is in place from 3pm today (Wednesday) until 6am on Thursday.

During this time, the Met Office expects “very strong winds and a risk of disruption”, which could affect transport networks, see fallen trees, damage to properties and potential power cuts.

Most of Fife – with the exception of the south west – lies outwith an amber warning which is in place across the central belt from 4pm until midnight.

ScotRail has already announced that all of its rail services in the central belt will cease at 4pm this afternoon as the amber warning comes into place.

A second storm, Storm Eunice, is expected to cause further disruption in some parts of Scotland on Friday, however the Kingdom is currently outwith the yellow wind warning area.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.