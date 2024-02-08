News you can trust since 1871
Fife weather: Wintry conditions to return in coming days with Met Office weather warnings issued

Fifers are being warned of potential wintry showers and icy conditions in the coming days.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 8th Feb 2024, 09:19 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 09:21 GMT
The Met Office has issued two yellow warnings for snow and ice for most of the Kingdom between Thursday and Saturday.

The first of the warnings, which covers much of central and southern Scotland, comes into effect from noon on Thursday and runs until 3pm on Friday.

Forecasters say that some travel disruption from snow and ice is possible on Thursday afternoon and overnight into Friday.

Two yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued from Thursday to Saturday. (Pic: Met Office)

They say public transport is likely to be affected and there will probably be some icy patches on untreated roads and pavements.

A second yellow warning will then come into effect from 3pm on Friday afternoon until 6pm on Saturday.

The Met Office says disruption from snow and ice is likely on Friday and Saturday.

They have advised there is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles, along with delayed or cancelled rail, bus and air travel.

Forecasters have said there is a small chance of power cuts and a slight chance some rural communities could become cut off.

People are also advised there is a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and a small chance untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable.

