Fife weather: Yellow warning for snow and ice for parts of the Kingdom

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice for parts of Fife has been issued for later this week.

The east of the Kingdom comes under the office, issued by the Met Office, on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.

Residents are being warned to prepare for showers, falling as snow inland, which will lead to “icy patches” and “hazardous conditions”.

The yellow warning, which will also affect parts of Tayside, Grampian, Lothian, Borders and north-east England, is in place from 5pm on Wednesday, November 29 to 11am on Thursday.

