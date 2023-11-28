News you can trust since 1871
Fife weather: Yellow warning for snow and ice for parts of the Kingdom

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice for parts of Fife has been issued for later this week.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 28th Nov 2023, 14:06 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 14:06 GMT
The east of the Kingdom comes under the office, issued by the Met Office, on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.

Residents are being warned to prepare for showers, falling as snow inland, which will lead to “icy patches” and “hazardous conditions”.

The yellow warning, which will also affect parts of Tayside, Grampian, Lothian, Borders and north-east England, is in place from 5pm on Wednesday, November 29 to 11am on Thursday.

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office for parts of Fife on Wednesday evening into Thursday. (Pic: Met Office)

Under the Met Office warning, residents are warned some roads and railways are “likely to be affected” with longer journey times expected; and there is a risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. There will also probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

