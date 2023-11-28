Fife weather: Yellow warning for snow and ice for parts of the Kingdom
The east of the Kingdom comes under the office, issued by the Met Office, on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.
Residents are being warned to prepare for showers, falling as snow inland, which will lead to “icy patches” and “hazardous conditions”.
The yellow warning, which will also affect parts of Tayside, Grampian, Lothian, Borders and north-east England, is in place from 5pm on Wednesday, November 29 to 11am on Thursday.
Under the Met Office warning, residents are warned some roads and railways are “likely to be affected” with longer journey times expected; and there is a risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. There will also probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.