Yellow weather warnings are in place for various parts of Fife from Wednesday evening until Friday afternoon.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice, which includes the East Neuk, for this evening and into tomorrow morning. The warning is in place from 5pm on Wednesday until 7am on Thursday.

It warns snow showers are likely to cause some disruption and there may be icy patches on untreated surfaces.

Following this warning a second yellow alert, which covers a large part of the UK and includes central and west Fife, comes into force at 7am on Thursday morning. It remains in place until 2pm on Friday.

Forecasters say heavy snow has the potential to cause disruption on Thursday and Friday.

During this period, residents are advised the wintry conditions could cause travel delays on the roads, railways and at airports. There is also the possibility that some rural communities could become cut off and that power cuts may occur.

This latest warning has been updated in terms of timings from previous yellow warnings issued by the Met Office earlier this week.

The warning is in place for much of the UK covering central and southern Scotland as well as most of England and Wales.