Fife weather: Yellow weather warning for snow and ice as temperatures drop

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Fife on Tuesday.

The Met Office warning for snow and ice, which covers the whole of Scotland, comes into place at midnight and runs throughout the whole day until 11.59pm.

Forecasters say snow showers, perhaps merging into a longer spell of snow, are likely to cause disruption on Tuesday.

Residents in the Kingdom are advised the wintry conditions could cause travel delays on the roads, railways and at airports. There is also the possibility that some rural communities could become cut off and that power cuts may occur.

