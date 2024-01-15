News you can trust since 1871
Fife weather: Yellow weather warning for snow and ice as temperatures drop

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Fife on Tuesday.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 15th Jan 2024, 10:44 GMT
The Met Office warning for snow and ice, which covers the whole of Scotland, comes into place at midnight and runs throughout the whole day until 11.59pm.

Forecasters say snow showers, perhaps merging into a longer spell of snow, are likely to cause disruption on Tuesday.

Residents in the Kingdom are advised the wintry conditions could cause travel delays on the roads, railways and at airports. There is also the possibility that some rural communities could become cut off and that power cuts may occur.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place across Fife and most of Scotland from midnight to 11.59pm on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. (Pic: Met Office)A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place across Fife and most of Scotland from midnight to 11.59pm on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. (Pic: Met Office)
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place across Fife and most of Scotland from midnight to 11.59pm on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. (Pic: Met Office)

The warning covers the whole of Scotland and parts of north west England and Wales and Northern Ireland. It comes as temperatures have plummeted across the UK in recent days and bitterly cold winds from the arctic are bringing snow and ice to many parts of the country this week.

