A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Fife. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The Met Office warning is in place from 4pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday and covers large parts of the central belt.

Those areas covered by the warning include Fife, Angus, Clackmannanshire, Dundee, Falkirk, Perth and Kinross and Stirling. It also covers parts of Aberdeenshire, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office said there is a small chance that some affected communities could be cut off by flooded roads. Motorists are warned spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There’s also the chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

The yellow warning means there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses, as well as a small chance of properties being flooded causing damage to some buildings.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Areas of rain will move northwards across Scotland late Monday afternoon and continue during the evening and overnight into Tuesday. This is likely to bring fairly widely 15-25 mm of rainfall, which in itself is unlikely to bring disruption, other than areas of standing water.